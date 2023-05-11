CNN held a town hall for Trump last night

~ susie

And their degrading attempt to become Fox lite is why I so rarely watch. (I limit my watching to extreme weather coverage, if at all).

But this only illustrates what we already know, right? They want Trump to win — why else do you think the media, with straight faces, keep pounding on Biden and try to imply he’s not all there? If they’re really that concerned about senior dementia, why not go after Chuck Grassley? I mean, they hint at Dianne Feinstein, but come on. Her staff, like Grassley’s, has been fronting for her for ages.

But Joe Biden? Get real. The man is still sharp, even if he stumbles once in a while.

Imagine being so desperate for viewers that you host a town hall for Trump — the day after a jury delivers a guilty verdict for sexual assault. I am so glad I left “real” journalism behind. I’m just not desperate enough to do what’s necessary to survive in what’s left of the industry.

