CNN held a town hall for Trump last night

OUTRAGEOUS. CNN’s Town Hall has only been on a few minutes and Trump: – Repeated election lies at least a dozen times. – Says Ashli Babbitt was a patriot and calls the officer who shot her a “thug.” – Says he will pardon a large portion of January 6 insurrectionists. -… pic.twitter.com/iuOLkEn2zY — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 11, 2023

And their degrading attempt to become Fox lite is why I so rarely watch. (I limit my watching to extreme weather coverage, if at all).

But this only illustrates what we already know, right? They want Trump to win — why else do you think the media, with straight faces, keep pounding on Biden and try to imply he’s not all there? If they’re really that concerned about senior dementia, why not go after Chuck Grassley? I mean, they hint at Dianne Feinstein, but come on. Her staff, like Grassley’s, has been fronting for her for ages.

But Joe Biden? Get real. The man is still sharp, even if he stumbles once in a while.

Imagine being so desperate for viewers that you host a town hall for Trump — the day after a jury delivers a guilty verdict for sexual assault. I am so glad I left “real” journalism behind. I’m just not desperate enough to do what’s necessary to survive in what’s left of the industry.

That town hall is exactly what CNN wanted—a grotesque spectacle where a liable sexual predator and indicted fraud is allowed to bloviate and lie without much pushback while an audience laughs at a rape victim. Are you not entertained? — roxane gay (@rgay) May 11, 2023

BREAKING: Kaitlan Collins just asked Trump during the CNN Town Hall if he shared the classified documents seized at Mar-a-lago with anyone. Trump’s incredibly scary answer: “Not really”. He then said “it doesn’t matter”. When Collins continued to push him on what he… pic.twitter.com/bMDr7IyMZM — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 11, 2023

