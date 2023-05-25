The big announcement

0 shares Share

As the DeSantis-Musk announcement Twitter space hit 680k listeners, Musk just ended it. 20 minutes of almost no talking and repeated crashes. The app crashed for me at least 16 times while trying to listen in. What an embarrassing disaster for both Musk and DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/zHIhv2QL0F — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 24, 2023

So Ron DeSantis is slamming the media for being in a "bubble" among the elites — during a chat with two billionaires in an online chat that was only heard by a small percentage of people on this platform. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 24, 2023

I cannot stop watching this video and giggling Trump is an awful person but this is funny as hell pic.twitter.com/U4kWMJbi3k — Talia (she/her) 💕 (@taliaswlcek) May 25, 2023

