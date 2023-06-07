Breaking News: Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, filed to run for president, positioning himself as the Republican most willing to attack Donald Trump. It is his second run for the presidency. https://t.co/RI74P9gaAF pic.twitter.com/6NE2cVPBBC
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 6, 2023
Chris Christie was Ron DeSantis before DeSantis. When Christie blocked a badly needed tunnel in Jersey in 2010, he started the recent trend of Republican governors acting against their own state’s best interest in order to score cheap political points in a GOP presidential race. https://t.co/AM1jHXilaG
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 6, 2023