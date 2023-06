0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Just like he wanted it to be, amirite?

The death toll in an investigation linked to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation to "meet Jesus Christ" has surpassed 300 after 19 new bodies were found Tuesday, a senior official said. ➡️ https://t.co/LaBZsNv2lh pic.twitter.com/xtz5rLfuCB — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 13, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook