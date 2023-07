If you're wondering why "Tulsa Race Massacre" is trending it's because Ryan Walters – state superintendent of schools for OKLAHOMA – doesn't think students should be taught it happened “because of the color of people’s skin.”

And it's one of maybe 12 ways he's failing his state. https://t.co/8XRzOCqtwj

July 7, 2023