Shawn Fain, president of @UAW, went on CNN.

When asked if a strike could hurt the economy he said:

"It's not that we're going to wreck the economy. We're going to wreck their economy, the economy that only works for the billionaire class. It doesn't work for the working class." pic.twitter.com/84HrhnmvWu

