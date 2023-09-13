Look at these clowns

Holy cow. All HELL is breaking loose on the floor of the House.
Matt Gaetz is threatening to launch a “mutiny” against Kevin McCarthy and oust him from power.
To the Speaker of the House:
This is what you created: ⬇️
You are the worst kind of coward and now you reap what you… pic.twitter.com/09HrxlKp6M
— Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) September 12, 2023
BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy to endorse sham impeachment inquiry into President Biden after Trump demanded he move forward with impeachment. https://t.co/BRnzO1pv0W
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 12, 2023
Any news organization that reports the news about McCarthy endorsing an impeachment inquiry without CLEARLY and AT THE TOP stating that there is no meaningful reason for such an inquiry is doing journalism wrong. Too many orgs already jumping into the gamesmanship.
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) September 12, 2023
The perfect response to McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry nonsense.
Thank you, @JohnFetterman. pic.twitter.com/J3mg85iN05
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 12, 2023