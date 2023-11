Dominionists believe they are entitled to lies their way into power and then put God in charge. We already know how that turns out:

Moms for Liberty embraces influential proponents of the “7 mountains” mandate, the belief that Christians have a mandate to claim the following “mountains” 4 God: business, govt, family, religion, media, education, & entertainment. #dominionism #7M https://t.co/IMaZRaLPqx pic.twitter.com/Pua9QDvvfv — jennycohn@toad.social ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) November 5, 2023

