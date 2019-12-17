McConnell rejects Democrats’ calls for new witnesses…

~ Boohunney

Well, this is a shocker.

Published by Boohunney

Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia

One thought on “McConnell rejects Democrats’ calls for new witnesses…

  1. Moscow Mitch also said that the Democrats didn’t have enough evidence against Trump and that 51 Republican senators may well shorten the trial to a single day because of that ‘fact’.

    Moscow Mitch sure is a character.

