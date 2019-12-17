McConnell rejects Democrats’ calls for new witnesses… December 17, 2019December 17, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Well, this is a shocker. McConnell rejects Democrats' call for new witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial, such as Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton https://t.co/ifBo7JTB7V— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 17, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “McConnell rejects Democrats’ calls for new witnesses…”
Moscow Mitch also said that the Democrats didn’t have enough evidence against Trump and that 51 Republican senators may well shorten the trial to a single day because of that ‘fact’.
Moscow Mitch sure is a character.