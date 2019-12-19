Wakanda’s free trade agreement with the United States wasn’t forever.
Until Wednesday afternoon, the fictional country from the popular 2018 Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther” was listed as a free trade agreement partner of the United States on the Agricultural Tariff Tracker maintained by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
One thought on “Free trade is over between the US and Wakanda…”
Georgia’s Sonny Perdue certainly has his fingers on the pulse of his Department of Agriculture.
Trumps entire administration and everybody in it is corrupt.