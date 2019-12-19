Giuliani and this kooky Ukraine “investigative journalism”…

Share

I grew up in Atlanta. But, I spent a good portion of my young adult years in a small town about 15 miles from the Alabama border. It is the land of Newt Gingrich as he taught history at the college I started to matriculate when he won his first congressional election. I made many friends and acquaintances that I still keep up with to this day. Politically, everyone I know from there is all over the spectrum.

Today, many people I know get on social media and discuss politics. It can really get like SEC football. I used to go all-in with it, but, I lurk only to throw in a comment or two occasionally. I don’t like to play with people that use too many logical fallacies.

About a year ago on a string were discussing “conservative news sources.” One mentioned “One America News Network” (OAN.)

I’ll go take a look at Right-wing media to see what is with them often.

But, Cheesus crackers! This site should actually have ads for tin foil.



Rudy Giuliani has joined up with OAN to “investigate” all this conspiracy loaded Ukraine corruption. He is briefing Trump, possibly congress soon, and the DOJ.



Well, it is worth getting an idea of how nuts all this is.



Take a look without actually going to the site. Take a trip without leaving the farm.

Hoo-boy.

I Watched OAN’s Unhinged Ukraine Impeachment Special So You Don’t Have To https://t.co/hFjeOX3rwI — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) December 18, 2019







