Last night's Democratic debate… December 20, 2019December 20, 2019 ~ Boohunney

Thanks for following along fam. Reader's digest version here https://t.co/inI18PduTf— Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) December 20, 2019
One thought on “Last night’s Democratic debate…”
Bloomberg’s vanity project will siphon off just enough of Biden’s voters to destroy poor, old Joe.
“The true hypocrite is the one who ceases to perceive his deception, the one who lies with sincerity.” Andre Gide, 1921.
Liars are either self-taught or inculcated. Trump is a self-taught liar and Buttigieg is a sincere liar.
Both are hypocrites.
We all know that FOX is the propaganda arm of the Trump administration.
MSNBC has become the propaganda arm of the establishment Democrats and in particular Biden and Buttigieg.
Joe and Mica should be fired immediately.
Andrea and Matthews should both be retired.
Ali Velchi, Joe Reed and a few others should be re-educated in how fairness works.