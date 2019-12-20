The new Jill Stein… December 20, 2019December 19, 2019 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares The broader significance of Gabbard's 'present' vote on impeachment https://t.co/3oIv6yL4Hh— Marcella Oliveri (@moliveri) December 19, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
2 thoughts on “The new Jill Stein…”
What a disappointment Tulsi Gabbard has turned out to be.
She had some good things to say before she became a candidate for president.
Then she went way off the rails.
Her actions are neither explainable nor rational.
Bless her soul.
It is curious that some folks just can’t let Tulsi go. She was a fringe candidate with a uniquely strong platform and position against US “forever war, exceptional nation, MIC triumphalism.” She calmly and effectively articulated that position in a number of media interviews, and really hit a nerve, as demonstrated by Hillary’s savage neolib attack on her, as well as nonstop attacks in the MSM. I hope she continues in that vein. Her attacks on the dishonesty of the DNC/Dem party establishment, going back to her resignation as vice chair, were also effective and fully warranted.
Tulsi has repeatedly said she will not form a third party run. She is not running for reelection to her seat in the House. Her vote on impeachment continues her curious spoiler behavior, and puts her totally outside the political arena. It’s almost as if she wants to be scorned and marginalized. Real discussion about Tulsi starts with gossip about whether she looking for a gig on Fox.
C’mon, she’s done politically, but still interesting. Let her surf.