Escalation certain after the killing of Soleimani… January 3, 2020

Republicans celebrated the killing of Soleimani, saying America is safer after the violent leader's death. But Democrats slammed the White House for not consulting Congress and worried the attack would lead to an "almost inevitable escalation."