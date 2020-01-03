Ukraine documents show Pentagon’s legal concerns regarding holding aid… January 3, 2020January 3, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Just Security… .@MittRomney @SenatorCollins @lisamurkowskiThis is what DOD and OMB have been hiding from the public. Everyone was in the loop.Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns – Just Security https://t.co/m2zGTpQFVM— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 2, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney