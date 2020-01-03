Schumer says unredacted emails help case that Trump was directly involved in withholding aid… January 3, 2020January 3, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares #TrumpImpeachment live updates – “Schumer seizes on report bolstering case Trump directly involved in withholding Ukraine aid” #TrumpUkraine https://t.co/ZojsI1zERm— Lovetogive2 (@lovetogive2) January 2, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney