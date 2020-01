The statement comes after Tehran said it would further scale back its commitments under the nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, after the U.S. killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani earlier this month. Tensions between Tehran and the West have been further heightened since then by Iran’s launch of missiles against Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops, and the downing of a Ukrainian plane, which Iran says was accidental.