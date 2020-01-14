Pompeo will not testify before House Committee… January 14, 2020January 13, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares "“I’m disappointed and frustrated that Secretary Pompeo will not appear before the committee tomorrow,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot… https://t.co/k8a4grFzK1— cottagelady (@Hammocknaps) January 13, 2020 House Foreign Affairs Chair Engel: "I’m disappointed and frustrated Secretary Pompeo will not appear before the cmte tomorrow. Each passing day raises new questions about the strike that killed General Soleimani…The cmte expects to hear from him soon.” https://t.co/6gDatz9A5T— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 13, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Pompeo will not testify before House Committee…”
Pompeo would just lie about everything anyway.
So having him appear would have been an exercise in futility.
Pompeo should be investigated for being a war criminal.