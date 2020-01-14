Senior White House officials think at least four Republican Senators will call for witnesses for impeachment trial…

~ Boohunney

Well, one can dream, can’t they? I am not betting the farm, but, stranger things have happened.

Published by Boohunney

Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia

One thought on “Senior White House officials think at least four Republican Senators will call for witnesses for impeachment trial…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *