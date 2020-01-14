Senior White House officials think at least four Republican Senators will call for witnesses for impeachment trial… January 14, 2020January 13, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Well, one can dream, can’t they? I am not betting the farm, but, stranger things have happened. Senate Rs White House believes may vote to call witnesses:* Lisa Murkowski: DGAF* Susan Collins: running for re-election* Mitt Romney: OG Never Trumper* Cory Gardner: running for re-election* Rand Paul: wild card* Lamar Alexander: institutionalisthttps://t.co/PWO3swXuBX— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 13, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Senior White House officials think at least four Republican Senators will call for witnesses for impeachment trial…”
Moscow Mitch is losing control of his caucus.