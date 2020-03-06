Republicans love America March 6, 2020March 5, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Rick Santelli on @CNBC just made the argument that we'd be better off if everyone got the #coronavirus right away and 2% of the world died off, so that financial markets could stabilize.Rick likes Republicans, don't be like Rick. This should go viral.#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/1orGoG6cWO— Brian Sapient the Planet Saver (@rationalsquad) March 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Republicans love America”
The coronavirus is destroying Capitalist economic theory and Rick Santelli’s head is about to explode.
Fear of the coronavirus has shut down the demand side of the supply and demand equation.
The lack of consumer spending is in turn shutting down the supply side of the equation.
According to Capitalist economic theory that can’t happen, and yet it is.
Because Capitalists–plutocrats and oligarchs–have never seen the current scenario play itself out to the end in real life or read about it in any book, none of their traditional remedies to “fix” the system are working, so they have no idea what to do.
The crashing stock market is just one indication of just how confused the Capitalists really are.