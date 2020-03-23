The point of no return for each state…

Below is a link where one can look up when a state will reach the point of no return for hospitals being overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.
Uh, you know that “push the curve” graph where the horizontal dotted line represents hospital capacity? Well, in practice they’ll find that as doctors, nurses, and other hospital workers get ill, and they run out of supplies and ventilators, that horizontal dotted line will curve downward, and capacity will actually go down. They’ll be able to quarantine very ill patients on cots in stadiums, etc., but that isn’t “ICU” care per se. Then there’s a very good possibility that those facilities will get overrun, and people will just be redirected back home to ride it out or die. So, there’s that. I delivered a care package to a nurse yesterday who tested positive the day before. It’s happening. They’re getting sick.
We need to spend more money on beds, nurses, and supplies and less money on health insurance CEO’s who are paid millions of dollars in salary each year.
If our health care system were to be nationalized the government would be the chief administrator of the system and for-profit health insurance CEO’s who are paid millions would become unemployed.
We could use the millions that would be saved to buy beds, train nurses and doctors and buy additional supplies.
Medicare For All