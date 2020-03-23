Senate stimulus bill stalled… March 23, 2020March 23, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Senate falls far short of votes needed to advance coronavirus bill as clash between Republicans and Democrats intensifies https://t.co/tdA6r3GTHp— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 22, 2020 We voted no on the McConnell-GOP bill because among other problems it includes huge bailouts without protections for people and workers and without accountability, and because it shortchanges our hospitals and healthcare workers who need our help.These changes need to be made.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 22, 2020 Here's what I know.Republicans walked away from negotiations last night, and this morning showed up with:– no real funding to save hospitals– no real funding to save states– slush fund for corporations– no-strings bailouts for corporationsThis is $1.5T. Do it right.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 22, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Senate stimulus bill stalled…”
This is all very simply, but as usual the Republicans are complicating it.
The government ordered workers to “just stay home,” so the government should send each of those workers a paycheck every week until the “just stay home” order is rescinded.
What mechanism is used to accomplish that is of no consequence, although the US mail would probably work best.
No business or corporation should get a bailout.
Zero interest loans should be made available to the business and corporate sector, not cash for them to buy back stock or pay bonuses.
Trump is a vile and corrupt Capitalist who said yesterday that “I will not use the Defense Production Act to nationalized our industries like Venezuela.”
We should immediately nationalize the airplane industry except cargo carriers, the oil and gas industry, and the health care system (Medicare For All).
Republicans have willingly spent $2+ trillion fighting decades-long oil wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but they are now unwilling to give American workers the direct economic help that they need to pay their bills and eat.
WTF??