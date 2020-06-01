And how was YOUR weekend? June 1, 2020May 31, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares I stayed in and watched the marathon of “Cops Gone Wild”: NEW: Attorney General Bill Barr says the DOJ will use its network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces to identify the "criminal organizers and instigators" of violence during the George Floyd protests, including antifa. https://t.co/FMm91U5FQb— Axios (@axios) May 31, 2020 If cops are shooting rubber bullets at white journalists while cameras are rolling, imagine what they’re doing to black folks when nobody is looking. https://t.co/nTY6y5CJgE— Neale (@AbeFroman) May 30, 2020 Trump's demonization of the press – and his vast support among violent cops – is now resulting in members of his base enjoying their wet dream of torturing, abusing, and shooting reporters. Just like in any othe third world dictatorship. https://t.co/pCrvey7Jve— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 31, 2020 we were literally standing on a ledge filming on our phones and this cop started shooting at us and hit peaceful protesters. this is rochester,ny. COPS are inciting violence. open your eyes #BLACKLIVESMATTER pic.twitter.com/EYJzYufWz3— heda🦋 (@bleeezyy_) May 31, 2020 Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55— Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020 so far best POV video (unlike news clips) showing Louisville cops shooting protestors. Revolutionary analysis on these uprisings in U.S. is critical at this moment. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ft2dZVFx4s— SupportMutualAid 🐜🐌 (@jasonmaragon) May 29, 2020 THE #BLACKLIVESMATTER LA PROTEST WAS POWERFUL & PEACEFUL UNTIL THE COPS SHOWED UP. ALL WE SAID IS “PUT YOUR GUNS DOWN”, THEY STARTED SHOVING, JUMPING A WOMEN & SHOOTING, DIRECTLY AT ME… IM OK WASNT HIT. SHOW UP BUT PLEASE BE SAFE AND RUN! 😢🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TgyQoYjeap— jen 🖤 (@jvbartistryx) May 30, 2020 they don’t show any of this on the news. spread it all#LAProtests #NashvilleProtest #protest #BlacklivesMaters #pittsburghprotest #phillyprotest #seattleprotest #georgesfloyd #NewarkProtest #buffaloprotest pic.twitter.com/2d2VQndId3— ً ꪀꪖ𝘴 𐂂 (@CUTMYLlPLlVE) May 31, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie