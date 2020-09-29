Just who does Stacey Abrams thinks she is…

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Good Lawd! Here in Georgia we have a chance to win a Senate seat and this carpet bagging asshat wants to school us on racism and such…



Matt Lieberman. The apple does not fall from the tree…

I would appreciate knowing what Stacey Abrams means by my not being “right for this moment”? And also, who decides whose moment it is? Is it Stacey? My assumption has always been that it’s supposed to be the people when they actually vote. I’m personally more comfortable with that model. And I regret her using race to try to divide democrats ahead of this important election by in the same story attacking an anti-racism book I wrote to help us face the legacy of racism in the South. I believe strongly in party leaders not trying to cancel anyone’s candidacy, especially so close to an election. We Democrats must be about giving the people the right to choose who will lead them, and not limiting that choice before they even have a chance to vote. Stacey Abrams is a respected leader in the movement to combat voter suppression, but on behalf of the 18 candidates in this race not hand-picked by someone in Washington or Atlanta, I have to say this sounds like candidate suppression to me. Suppressing the democratic process? Using race to divide? That’s not the politics we need, and it’s not the Democratic party I know.

The polls are showing if Lieberman drops out Reverend Raphael Warnock, native Georgian from Savannah and Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta has a great chance to get into a run off in January for this Senate seat.



His condescending attitude towards Stacey Abrams, who was Georgia House minority leader from 2011 to 2017 and is the leader of Fair Fight Action, a group fighting voter suppression is just laughable.



Oh, Matt, you are going help us face our legacy of racism? Look in the mirror you arrogant fool. Georgia is turning purple.



You are not in the lead. Follow our state leadership or get out of the way.