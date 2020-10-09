This is going to be very interesting

Share

Because under the 25th Amendment, the only members of the cabinet who get to make that decision have to be confirmed by the Senate. And as we know, Trump has gotten around a lot of oversight by appointing acting secretaries. So don’t miss this!

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”



Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020