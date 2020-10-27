Well, Jared, how did you think that would sound? October 27, 2020October 26, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares This guy is just unbelievable. How could Jared Kushner think that this would sound like anything but racist. "Jared Kushner actually just said that Black Americans must “want to be successful” in order for President Donald Trump’s policies to help them"https://t.co/HW9N147UY5— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 26, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney