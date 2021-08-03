I guess Mitch McConnell is looking for new and exciting ways to obstruct the infrastructure bill. Bipartisan? Pfffftt!
McConnell, and the art of "No Deal".
Filibuster rules must change. Enough of this BS.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that Democrats shouldn’t create an “artificial timeline” and that Republicans want to offer potential changes.https://t.co/GQ4T3Tpb2o
— tom andrew (@tomPalmSprings) August 2, 2021
One thought on “No “Artificial Timeline”…”
There’s an internal civil war going on in the Big Lie Party between the Fascist Trumpite crazies like Hawley, Cruz, Jordan and Boebert and the old-guard Capitalist thieves like Moscow Mitch and ‘Charlie’ McCarthy.
May they all lose in a “bloodbath.”