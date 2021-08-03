No “Artificial Timeline”…

I guess Mitch McConnell is looking for new and exciting ways to obstruct the infrastructure bill. Bipartisan? Pfffftt!

McConnell, and the art of "No Deal".

Filibuster rules must change. Enough of this BS.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that Democrats shouldn’t create an “artificial timeline” and that Republicans want to offer potential changes.https://t.co/GQ4T3Tpb2o

— tom andrew (@tomPalmSprings) August 2, 2021