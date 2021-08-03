No “Artificial Timeline”…

I guess Mitch McConnell is looking for new and exciting ways to obstruct the infrastructure bill. Bipartisan? Pfffftt!

  1. There’s an internal civil war going on in the Big Lie Party between the Fascist Trumpite crazies like Hawley, Cruz, Jordan and Boebert and the old-guard Capitalist thieves like Moscow Mitch and ‘Charlie’ McCarthy.
    May they all lose in a “bloodbath.”

