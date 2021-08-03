With Impending Evictions, Hope in DeKalb County, GA…

0 shares Share

I cannot think of a worse outcome from a population that has fared so badly during this pandemic than being evicted from home. Hopefully, this will spare many from being homeless and the cascade of issues finding new housing that come with an eviction judgement afterwards…

ASSISTANCE FOR LANDLORDS: There is a 60-day moratorium on evictions in DeKalb, but county officials have a plan to provide more assistance to help landlords bridge the gap. https://t.co/mOUPXvXWKE — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) August 2, 2021



