I cannot think of a worse outcome from a population that has fared so badly during this pandemic than being evicted from home. Hopefully, this will spare many from being homeless and the cascade of issues finding new housing that come with an eviction judgement afterwards…
ASSISTANCE FOR LANDLORDS: There is a 60-day moratorium on evictions in DeKalb, but county officials have a plan to provide more assistance to help landlords bridge the gap. https://t.co/mOUPXvXWKE
One thought on “With Impending Evictions, Hope in DeKalb County, GA…”
There is plenty of money –$47 billion–left in the bank to help pay the rent of those who qualify for the rental assistance program.
The problem is that the money was given to the states as block grants by Congress and was either misused or not used at all by the states.
Principally Red States.
Once again the Big Lie Party is screwing their fellow Americans for political purposes.