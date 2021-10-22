The police, um, fabricated this story

I’m happy to hear that my fellow citizens aren’t quite as depersonalized as I thought! As Atrios wrote, “Cops lie all the time, journalists dutifully type it up, and no one gets in trouble and few hear the retractions.”
#BREAKING: Passengers didn't sit around and “callously” record video of a rape aboard a SEPTA train for their own gratification without contacting authorities, Delco DA says, reversing police narrative. https://t.co/rvf8pxC3Gv
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 21, 2021