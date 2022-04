0 shares Share

Hooray!

America was made from immigrants, unless one is Native American.

The Hill…

“An overwhelming majority of Americans say they would approve of allowing tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees into the United States, a new Gallup poll released Tuesday found.

According to the poll, 78 percent of Americans say they would approve of “allowing up to 100,000” Ukrainian refugees into the U.S., the highest percent approval that Gallup has found in its polling on refugee situations since 1939.”