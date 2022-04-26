I Can’t Believe Georgia Elected the Stupid …

0 shares Share

… um, woman.

“Days before Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared in a text to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to press for Donald Trump to overturn his 2020 election defeat by invoking martial law, new messages show.

The message – one of more than 2,000 texts turned over by Meadows to the House select committee investigating January 6 and first reported by CNN – shows that some of Trump’s most ardent allies on Capitol Hill were pressing for Trump to return himself to office even after the Capitol attack.”

But, she spelled it ‘marshall.’

All I can do is laugh at my fellow Georgians who think this…

um, woman… is the end all be all.

She’s an idiot.