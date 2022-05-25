0 shares Share

When I was kid I was raised on whole milk from a local diary that delivered.

It was so “whole” there was cream on the top in those glass bottles.

I am way from “birthing age”, however, I know this might hurt some of my younger relatives that have infants.

“In February, Abbott Laboratories, maker of popular baby formulas, closed a manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after it recalled infant formula products when a federal investigation started after four babies taking the formula developed bacterial infections, two of whom died. Abbott has said there is no link between its formula and the illnesses.”

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/may/18/baby-formula-shortage-why-is-there-none-what-to-do-causes-explained

IDK, I think there are so many unnecessary things marketed for infants and kids.

I grew up on “hand me down” clothes. Things that my mom saved for the next kid.

There was five of us …

WTF?

