0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I really don’t keep up too much with the news.

It is just depressing.

Washington Post:

“UVALDE, Tex. — A gunman wearing body armor and carrying a rifle killed at least 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in this Texas city on Tuesday, authorities said.

It was the deadliest mass shooting to unfold at an American school in nearly a decade.” ***Sigh***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook