0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Susie is one of my best friends that I have never met face to face.

I need to get out of Douglasville, Jawja and go to Philly.

Never have I “really” been out of the South

I just saw that I can ride Amtrak from Atlanta to Philly for $116.00 bucks.

The Amtrak comes through on the rail line everyday on the rail line at the top of my street.

What a hoot!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook