One would think during times like this that these whackos would give it a rest. Nope, they just push harder and spread misinformation. Ugh.
One thought on “What is wrong with these people?”
By “these people” you mean Trump supporters right?
This group of anarchist Nazis are called “virus rebels” in Europe.
They are holding “corona parties” and coughing towards older people.
In Spain they walk goats on a leash to skirt “stay at home” orders, etc.